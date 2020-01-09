Verizon offers Fios Mix & Match plan

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) unveils Mix & Match on Fios, allowing customers to mix Internet and TV plans to match their needs.

"Customers get more choices and only pay for what they want when it comes to Internet and TV," the company says.

Verizon slips 0.6% in premarket trading.

Fios Internet options start at $39.99 per month — includes 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and Gigabit Connection.

Includes a year of Disney+ streaming service with any Internet plan; Gigabit Connection plan includes Fios home router with WiFi 6 technology and eligibility for a $100 Visa Prepaid Card.

Choose five Fios TV channels from almost 200 available networks and Verizon will find a package that fits; also includes major broadcast networks.

YouTube TV offered free for first month.

More Fios TV option provides more than 300 channels, and Most Fios TV offers more than 425 channels.

New and existing customers can switch to Mix & Match on Fios plans via My Fios app or online.

Verizon says the plan includes no extra fees or annual contracts.