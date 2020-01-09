The joint updates 2019 metrics and clinic guidance for 2020

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) provides metrics for FY 2019 and established new clinic guidance for 2020.

FY 2019 Highlights: Increased system-wide sales 33% in 2019 from 2018.

Achieved comp sales of 25%, consistent with 2018 growth.

Sold 126 franchise licenses, compared to 99 in 2018.

Grew total clinics to 513 at December 31, 2019.

2020 New Clinic Guidance: The company expects to open 80 to 90 franchised clinics, up from 71 in 2019 and 47 in 2018.

Increase company-owned or managed portfolio clinics by 16 to 20 through new greenfield clinics and franchised clinic buybacks, up from 13 in 2019 and 1 in 2018.