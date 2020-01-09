Credit Suisse expects Coca-Cola to outperform

Credit Suisse says it expects Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to grow revenue at the high-end of its 4% to 6% algorithm for several years to drive margin expansion and push earnings and cash flow to land ahead of consensus marks.

"A focus on pricing via mix should unlock latent pricing power for years to come, as sparkling beverage pricing lagged food at home inflation for decades," notes CS.

"A portfolio shifting to pockets of faster growth within soft drinks boosts growth exposure and share opportunity. Stills are only one-third of Coke’s sales, a category growing 5-7%."

"We forecast FCF ahead of earnings from working capital improvements, limited incremental capital needs and lower restructuring costs."

Credit Suisse lifts KO to an Outperform rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $64 (26X the 2023 EPS estimate discounted to 2020 at 8%).