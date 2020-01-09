Apple iPhone sales in China score big jump

iPhone (NASDAQ:AAPL) sales in China jumped 18.7% last month from a year ago to 3.18M units, thanks in part to the popularity of the iPhone 11, according to Bloomberg calculations based on government data on overall and Android device shipments.

The improvement in December iPhone sales in China despite a lack of 5G readiness is "quite positive" for Apple and its suppliers, according to analysts at Oddo.

The surge in shipments bodes well for Apple smartphone sales for the Chinese New Year, which occurs in late January, but Apple's lack of 5G-enabled devices and inability to get its full range of online services past Chinese censors will make it difficult to sustain the initial shipment improvement.