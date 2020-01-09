World Bank sees 2.5% global growth this year, warns of debt wave

The World Bank sees a modest pickup in global economic growth to 2.5% this year and trade gradually recovering.

Still, downward risks persist, the World Bank says in its January 2020 Global Economic Prospects report.

Projects U.S. economic growth slowing to 1.8%, reflecting the negative impact of earlier tariff increases and elevated uncertainty.

Among risks it sees — a wave of debt that started in 2010 is the largest, fastest, and most broad-based increase vs. the previous four waves of debt.

"While current low levels of interest rates mitigate some of the risks associated with high debt, previous waves of broad-based debt accumulation ended with widespread financial crises," the bank said.