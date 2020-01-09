Trouble for Bombardier as NYC pulls subway cars

Around 300 NYC subway cars were pulled from service on Wednesday because of unreliable door mechanisms, raising concerns about the MTA's entire $600M equipment order with Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF).

The MTA has had repeated problems with the company, including a late delivery that resulted in Bombardier compensating MTA with 18 additional R179 cars. None are operational, according to the agency.

"We intend to hold the company fully accountable," New York City Transit President Andy Byford declared.

Maryanne Roberts, a spokeswoman for Bombardier, blamed the latest issue on Kangni Mechanical & Electrical Co., a China-based company that she said supplied the problematic doors.