Bank of America's Pick of the Decade is Citi (NYSE:C).

"Sweeping management changes" combined with continued efficiency initiatives will drive consistent improvement in return on equity, and end the stock's longtime valuation discount, says the team at Bank of America.

They note JPMorgan and other money center banks have reaped the rewards from prioritizing their U.S. consumer business, and they expect something similar for Citi (C) in the 2020s.

BofA's 12-month price target of $92 suggests 16% upside , and assumes only "conservative" multiples of 10.5 P/E and 1.25x TBV. They note Citi sells for a 22% discount to peers - if this were to narrow to just the average (over past 8 years) 13% discount, that means a fair value of $100.