Jefferies turns bearish on eBay

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Underperform from Hold, saying the online auction company is "losing relevance for consumers."

EBAY dips 0.9% in premarket trading.

Company's experiencing "sluggish growth as e-commerce competition intensifies in new and used goods," Thill writes in a note.

Flags eBay's market share decline to 7% vs. 15% in 2008.

Cuts price target to Street-low $31 from $38; average price target is $40.37.

Thill's recommendation contrasts with Quant rating of Bullish; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Neutral (6 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 25 Neutral, 2 Very Bearish)