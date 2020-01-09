Kirkland Lake marks record quarterly, full-year gold production

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) reports record production for the quarter and year, jumping 21% Y/Y in Q4 to 279.7K oz., and 35% in FY 2019 to 974.6K oz.

KL says the increases were driven by record quarterly and annual production at the Fosterville mine in Australia of 191.9K oz. and 619.3K oz., respectively; full-year output at Fosterville beat the company's guidance of 570K-610K oz.

Fosterville grades averaged nearly 50 g/t, the mine's highest average quarterly grade ever and better than expected, mainly due to grade outperformance at a number of stopes in the high-grade Swan Zone.

Production at the Macassa mine in Ontario during Q4 fell 19% Y/Y to 56.3K oz. but rose slightly for the full year to 241.3K oz.