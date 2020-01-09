UBS upgrades Madrigal Pharma in premarket analyst action

Aptose Biosciences (APS CN) initiated with Overweight rating at Piper Sandler. Shares up 2% premarket in U.S. (NASDAQ:APTO).

BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) initiated with Overweight rating and $9 (58% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) initiated with Overweight rating and $16 (67% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (131% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares down 6% premarket.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) initiated with Market Perform rating and $122 (71% upside) price target at JMP Securities.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) initiated with Neutral rating with a $21 (flat) price target at Piper Sandler.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) initiated with Overweight rating and $32 (18% upside) price target at Cantor.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) initiated with Neutral rating and $37 (15% upside) price target at National Securities.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) upgraded to Buy with an $18 (60% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 21% premarket on positive three-year Viaskin Peanut data.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) upgraded to Outperform at BMO.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) upgraded to Buy with a $127 (47% upside) price target at UBS. Shares up 2% premarket.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America. Shares up 1% premarket.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) downgraded to Market Perform at BMO. Shares down 3% premarket.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) downgraded to Underperform at BofA. Shares down 1% premarket.

OrganiGram (OGI CN) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James. Shares (NASDAQ:OGI) down 1% premarket in U.S.