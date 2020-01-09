Voya climbs after report of takeover talks

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) jumps 1.5% in premarket trading after the Financial Times reports that the U.S. retirement plan provider held talks with a number of prospective buyers late last year.

The discussions didn't result in deal, but the Voya board remains open to a sale and may explore it again this year, according to people briefed on the matter.

A transaction could value Voya at $10B or more, one of the people said; the company's market capitalization stood at $7.97B at the close of trading yesterday.

Voya had talks with insurer American International Group (NYSE:AIG), asset manager Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG), and life insurance and retirement plan provider Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), among others, the FT reports.