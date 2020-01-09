ADMA Bio +10% premarket on 2020 strategic outlook

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is up 10% premarket on announcing preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 revenues, providing updates on the commercial launches of BIVIGAM and ASCENIV, as well as introducing 2020 strategic outlook.

Q4 and FY 2019 total revenues of $11.9M and $29.2M, respectively.

Commercial launches for BIVIGAM and ASCENIV progressing in line with expectations. The Company continues to ramp up production of these two products and build inventory to support continued growth and market supply.

ADMA is focused on the following key strategic priorities in 2020: Continue to expand the commercial traction of BIVIGAM and ASCENIV.

Evaluate and implement strategies for manufacturing capacity expansion as well as strengthening the supply chain capabilities.

Secure new supply contracts for potential CMO opportunities as well as explore business development opportunities.

ADMA plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q4 full year 2019 financial results during Q1 2020.