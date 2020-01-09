Manulife closes $1.5B private equity fund

Manulife (NYSE:MFC) Investment Management closes ~$1.5B in commitments to Manulife Private Equity Partners LP, the first fund-of funds product raised by Manulife Invesment Management's Private Markets group.

The fund was seeded with an existing portfolio of funds and co-investment interests in North American buyout and growth funds invested with more than 25 leading private equity managers.

It's backed by a global group of institutional and high net worth investors with AlpInvest Partners, a leading player in the private equity secondary market, acting as the fund's lead investor.