Taseko Mines meets full-year output guidance despite CN strike

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) says it met its full-year production target despite the CN Rail strike in November, which affected concentrate shipments from the Gibraltar mine for 11 days and forced the company to adjust its mine plan to reduce production.

TGB reports FY 2019 production of 126M lbs. of copper and 2.7M lbs. of molybdenum were both slightly higher than in 2018, while Q4 output of 33.4M lbs. of copper and 700K lbs. of molybdenum were slightly lower than planned but similar to year-ago levels.

TGB expects an improved operating margin to begin the new year, given stronger copper prices combined with lower treatment and refining costs.