CoreCivic gets new management contract with Mississippi

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) gets a contract with the Mississippi Department of Corrections to immediately house as many as 375 of the state's inmates at the company's 2,672-bed Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, MS.

The new management contract started on Jan. 8, 2020, and has an initial term of ninety days, which may be extended for up to two additional ninety-day terms upon mutual agreement.

The contract allows the state to use additional beds at the facility based on their evolving needs and available capacity.