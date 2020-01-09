Noted Tesla bull says take profits here

Baird issues a tactical downgrade on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Neutral after taking in the dizzying 100% rally over the last 90 days.

"We are moving to the sidelines, admittedly battle-weary after a hard-fought several years, including [approximately] 20% outperformance over the last year... After several years at an Outperform rating, which included contentious arguments with—evidently—high-conviction bears, we recommend profit-taking," writes analyst Ben Kallo on his victory lap of sorts.

"While we remain constructive on [the company’s] long-term prospects, we now believe estimates are properly calibrated—particularly on the buy-side—and valuation appears more balanced," he adds.

Kallo and his team have been long-time Tesla bulls.