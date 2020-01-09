AMAG Pharma provides strategic and financial update

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) announces the initiation of a leadership transition, the decision to divest Intrarosa and Vyleesi and financial updates.

William Heiden plans to step down as AMAG’s President and CEO, and a search for his successor is expected to complete by mid-2020.

In addition, CFO Ted Myles will assume the additional role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

General Counsel Joseph Vittiglio will assume the additional role of Chief Business Officer.

Aiming long-term profitability and enhancing shareholder value, AMAG will divest Intrarosa (prasterone) and Vyleesi (bremelanotide). The Company has received preliminary expressions of interest to acquire/sub-license the rights to these products.

AMAG expects Q4 and FY 2019 total revenue in the range of $86M - 91M and $324M - 329M, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 Feraheme revenue in the range of $40M - 42M and $167M - 169M, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 Makena revenue between $24M - 27M and $120M - 123M, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA between ($10M) - $0 and ($60M - $70M), respectively.

The company also reports 2020 outlook:

Total revenue in the range of $230M - 280M.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA between $20M - 50M.

The Company expects to report final financial results for Q4 and FY 2019 in early March.