Replimune revamps leadership team

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) announces the evolution of the responsibilities within its executive leadership team.

The Company’s founder, Robert Coffin, Ph.D., has elected to transition from his current role as CEO and take up the newly-created role of President and Chief Research & Development Officer. In this new role he will co-lead the Company together with Philip Astley-Sparke, currently part-time Executive Chairman, who will become full-time CEO.

The Company plans to appoint an independent Chairman of the Board of Directors in due course.