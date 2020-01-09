AMD looks for opening pop after Mizuho upgrades to Buy

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) +2.3% pre-market after Mizuho upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $55 price target, up from $38, saying the 2020 server market "could be stronger than current muted consensus" expectations.

Mizuho missed out on much of AMD's 150% rally last year on fears that aggressive price cuts from Intel would take market share, but with price cuts in the past and a U.S.-China phase one trade deal, analyst Vijay Rakesh foresees another big year for AMD.

Also, channel checks indicate potential Intel delays in the 10nm Ice Lake single socket server market, so Rakesh sees an opportunity for AMD server share gains into H2 2020.

AMD's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.