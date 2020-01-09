Party City +4% after pointing to helium recovery

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) issues a sales update ahead of the company's presentation next week at the ICR Conference.

The retailer expects to report that full-year comparable sales fell 3.0% for FY19.

CEO update: "Our preliminary FY19 brand comparable sales are at the low end of our outlook. While disappointed with our full year brand comparable sales result, we are encouraged by the initial bounce back we've continued to see in our helium related categories at retail given our ~100% in-stock position. As we look ahead, we continue to focus on returning the business to positive comparable sales growth through improved in-store initiatives and an enhanced e-commerce platform as we leverage our differentiated vertical model."

Party City is due to report full earnings on March 12.