Taco Bell inflation meter runs hot

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is reportedly offering a $100K per year salary for manager-level positions at select Taco Bell locations in the Midwest and Northeast.

The development is just one of many examples of the wage inflation pressure being felt in parts of the restaurant industry amid a low unemployment backdrop in the U.S.

That wildcard is part of the 2020 earnings matrix across the restaurant industry, including chains as different as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN).