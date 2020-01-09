Enanta to provide R&D and business update for 2020 during annual JPM conference

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) will provide an update on its R&D programs, introduce its newest program in human metapneumovirus (hMPV), as well as provide an update on its business outlook for 2020, during its presentation at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2020.

The company expects to achieve the following milestones in calendar 2020:

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV N) - Inhibitor EDP-938 and hMPV Inhibitor Leads.

Data from RSVP Phase 2b adult outpatient study in Q3.

Initiate Phase 2 dose ranging study in pediatric RSV patients and in adult transplant patients with RSV in Q4.

Perform optimization of Enanta’s current nanomolar hMPV inhibitor leads - HBV: Core Inhibitor EDP-514.­

Initiate Phase 1b in nuc-suppressed and viremic HBV patients in Q1 and Q2, respctively.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) / primary biliary cholangitis (PBC): FXR Agonists EDP-305 and EDP-297

Initiate ARGON-2 Phase 2b study of EDP-305 in NASH by early Q2.­

Phase 2 data from INTREPID study of EDP-305 in PBC in 2Q. ­

Initiate Phase 1 study of EDP-297 (follow-on FXR) in mid-2020.

#JPM20