Ecolab to acquire CID Lines

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has reached an agreement to acquire CID Lines (Ypres, Belgium) for undisclosed financial terms.

CID Lines is a global provider of livestock biosecurity and hygiene solutions. The company mainly offers a full range of cleaning, disinfectant and hygiene solutions for pig, poultry and dairy farms, serving more than 0.3M farms in over 100 countries.

CID Lines is privately held company and generated a revenue of ~$113M in 2019.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory clearance, which is anticipated to occur in the 2Q20.