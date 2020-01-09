AZZ poised for opening push after strong quarterly results

AZZ +10.6% pre-market after reporting FQ3 earnings and revenues that topped analyst expectations.

Q3 sales jumped 21.6% Y/Y to $291.1M, as metal coatings revenues rose 20.2% to $129.2M and energy revenues climbed 22.7% to $161.9M.

AZZ says operating margins in the metal coatings business improved to 21.1% from 17%, "driven by lower zinc costs flowing through our kettles," while the energy business was helped by a "very active fall turnaround season in North America."

Consolidated bookings in both the Energy and Metal Coatings segments rose 24.8% for the quarter to $263.7M from $211.3M in last year's Q3.

The company maintains full-year guidance, seeing EPS of $2.60-$2.90 on revenues of $1.02B-$1.06B, in line with analyst consensus estimates of $2.79 EPS and $1.03B revenues.