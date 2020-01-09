Aptiv and Veoneer impress at CES
Jan. 09, 2020 APTV, VNE
- Wedbush says Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) showed off their respective autonomy tech at CES in Las Vegas this week.
- "Aptiv launched SVA, a flexible and scalable platform that it expects will significantly reduce the implementation costs of AV tech. Veoneer is an auto-tech company that offers software, hardware, and systems for active safety, collaborative and autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control," reports analyst Dan Ives.
- Ives says his team rode in a vehicle equipped with Veoneer's safety features and saw how gaze technology and facial recognition can help understand the cognitive and emotional loads of drivers to improve safety.
- "Many of the capabilities that we would prescribe to Level 3 autonomy require a 5G network and its speed to make the appropriate decision in an appropriate amount of time. Data was also highlighted on the floor as a current gating factor as many participants noted that much of the technology needed is already developed, but having full confidence in safety and liability still needs work, and that comes only with time and utilizing data generated by vehicles," updates Ives.
