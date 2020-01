SNCA, NBRV among premarket gainers

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) +53% on positive XLRP data.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +33% on 2nd successful Sci-B-Vac study.

The Peck Company Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) +29% on update on year-end 2019 project status.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) +20% on positive long-term Viaskin data.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) +18% .

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) +18% after holiday sales update.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) +16% on an additional order for up to $1.4M from a governmental authority.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) +15% on FY 2019 revenue as high as $14M.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +12% on projecting over 20M size recommendations for MySizeID in 2020.

Pintec Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PT) +12% .

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) +11% on announcing preliminary net sales for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin II).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) +10% on raising $20M through an innovative non-dilutive asset-backed financing from BVF.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +10% on 2020 strategic outlook.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) +9% .

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) +7% as FDA accepts Nabriva's refiled Contepo application.