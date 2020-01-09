Instructure's 'go-shop' period yields no new offers

Instructure's (NYSE:INST) 35-day "go-shop" period ended with no party submitting an alternative proposal to acquire the company.

INST falls 1.1% in premarket trading.

The period ended at 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Jan. 8, 2020.

While the company has concluded the "go-shop" process, under the terms of the merger agreement with Thoma Bravo, any party may still submit a superior proposal for consideration until the closing of this transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Instructure has a customary "no-shop" provision that limits its ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals form third parties or to provide them with confidential information.

The Thoma Bravo deal is expected to close in Q1 2020.

Shareholders will vote on the merger agreement at a special meeting of shareholders scheduled for Feb. 13, 2020.

Previously: No new Instructure bids during go-shop (Dec. 23, 2019)