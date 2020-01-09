Pacira Bio sees FY 2019 net revenue as high as $421M

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has reported preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 net revenues.

Q4 and FY 2019 net revenue of $122.4M and $421M, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 EXPAREL net product sales were $116.9M and $407.9M, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 iovera° net product sales were $3.2M and $7.9M, respectively.

Q4 royalty revenue was $0.6M and full-year was $2.1M.

The company’s 2019 financial guidance was as follows: EXPAREL and and iovera° net product sales in the range of $400M to $410M and $8M to $10M, respectively.

Pacira expects to report its complete Q4 and FY 2019 financial results in Q1 2020.