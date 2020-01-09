Intellia Therapeutics highlights anticipated 2020 milestones
Jan. 09, 2020 9:26 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)NTLABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) updates on recent progress and the Company’s 2020 priorities and expected milestones.
- ATTR Program: Intellia remains on track to submit an IND application in mid-2020 for NTLA-2001, for treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The first patient is expected to be dosed in H2 2020.
- AML Program: Intellia today announced NTLA-5001 as its first engineered T cell therapy development candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The Company expects to present preclinical data in support of NTLA-5001 at an upcoming scientific meeting in Q1 2020 and plans to submit an IND application in H1 2021.
- HAE Program: Today, Intellia announced that the Company is committed to developing a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE) as its third development program. The Company plans to present preclinical data at an upcoming scientific meeting in Q1 2020.