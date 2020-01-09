Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) announces preliminary Q4 and full-year 2019 results and provided an update on key corporate priorities for 2020.

The Company anticipates that it will achieve KEVEYIS net product sales of ~$5.6M for Q4 and ~$21.7M for FY 2019, exceeding its previous $18M to $20M guidance range.

The Company projects that the full-year 2020 revenue guidance for KEVEYIS will be ~$26 to $27M.

Key Corporate Priorities for 2020: Complete enrollment in the Phase 3 LOGICS study of RECORLEV in endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. To date, the trial is more than 70 percent enrolled.

Report top-line results for the Phase 3 LOGICS study in Q2 or Q3 2020 and submit a NDA for RECORLEV to the FDA approx. six months after reporting top-line LOGICS results.