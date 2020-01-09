Raymond James sees short-term risk with Shake Shack

Shake Shack (SHAK -2.8% ) is on watch after Raymond James launches coverage with an Underweight rating on the restaurant stock.

"We believe Street expectations for 2020/2021 seem overly optimistic and create further downside risk from still elevated valuation levels (2020 EV/EBITDA ~26x)," warns analyst Brian Vaccaro.

Vaccaro says earnings concerns outweigh the firm's generally constructive view of the Shake Shack concept and its long-term growth prospects and thinks investors may be presented with a better entry point over the next few quarters as expectations further reset.

Vaccaro and team arrive at a price target of $47 on Shake Shack based off a five-year scenario analysis that applies a range of EV/EBITDA multiples discounted back to today. RJ's price target reps over 20% downside potential for SHAK and is well-below the average sell-side PT of $75.00.