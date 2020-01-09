Acuity Brands -10% post Q1 earnings miss; appoints Neil Ashe a CEO

Acuity Brands (AYI -10.3% ) says that though it expected Q1 sales to be down, the decline was greater than previously forecasted due to weaker than expected market demand; the company also experienced lower activity of large projects.

Sales declined 11% Y/Y to $834.7M due to 16% decrease in volume, partially offset by 3% net favorable change in price and mix of products sold (“price/mix”) and a contribution from acquisitions of ~2.5%.

The company says it remains cautious about overall market conditions within the lighting industry for 2020, primarily due to economic uncertainties caused by global trade issues, as well as expects market demand for lighting products to remain sluggish.

Additionally, AYI announces Neil Ashe will take over as CEO from Vernon Nagel, who will remain with the company in the newly created role of Executive Chairman.

Among previous roles, Mr. Ashe formerly served as President & CEO of Global eCommerce & Technology at Walmart

Previously: Acuity Brands EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Jan. 9)