Fed's Clarida says inflation is at low end of price-stability mandate

Fed Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida says the U.S. economy begins 2020 "in a good place" (an oft-repeated phrase by Fed officials) thanks to the FOMC's three rate cuts last year.

Inflation, though, has been persistently trailing the Fed's 2% target. Clarida doesn't seem worried.

"Inflation expectations, those measured by both surveys and market prices, have moved lower and reside at the low end of a range I consider consistent with our price-stability mandate," he said in a speech in New York.

"I believe that monetary policy is in a good place and should continue to support sustained growth, a strong labor market, and inflation running close to our symmetric 2% objective," he said.

He also notes that the Fed's actions to relieve pressure in the repurchase agreement markets were successful in providing an ample level of bank reserves in the U.S. financial system.

As the Fed suggested in its December meeting minutes, it may be appropriate to shift away from active repo operations this year as Treasury bill purchases supply a larger base of reserves, "though some repo might be needed at least through April, when tax payments will sharply reduce reserve levels," he said.

Clarida repeats Fed's talking points that the central bank's monetary policy path is not on a pre-set course, the FOMC will proceed on a meeting-by-meeting basis, and will monitor the effects of last year's rate cuts "as we assess the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate."

In other words, don't expect any rate moves unless something dramatic happens to the economic outlook.