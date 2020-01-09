Jefferies matches Street-high target for Apple

Jefferies is the latest shop to come in with healthy expectations for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) holidays, boosting its price target to match a Street high.

The firm raised its target to $350 from $285, now implying 14% upside. Apple is up 1.4% out of today's open.

The company headed to a strong end to 2019 based on analyzing foot traffic at U.S. stores as well as global Web traffic, it says, noting the Black Friday traffic was the best in three years.

Meanwhile, better-than-expected performance from the iPhone 11 is acting as a bridge to 5G, which it says is the "biggest driver of our thesis."

Yesterday, Wedbush called out upside from Apple's holiday shopping season as well.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, as are Seeking Alpha authors, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.