Otonomy updates on product pipeline

Otonomy (OTIC +1% ) provides an update on its product pipeline.

The company expects to have results for the Phase 3 trial of OTIVIDEX in Ménière’s disease in Q3, the Phase 1/2 trial of OTO-313 in tinnitus patients in Q2, and the Phase 1/2 trial of OTO-413 in patients with hearing loss in H2 2020.

GJB2 gene therapy program: Otonomy and Applied Genetic Technologies are collaborating to co-develop and co-commercialize an AAV-based gene therapy to restore hearing in patients with hearing loss.

OTO-6XX: development program targeting hair cell regeneration for severe hearing loss.

OTO-510: otoprotection program for patients at risk for cisplatin-induced hearing loss.