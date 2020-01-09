Cowen boosts target for Twitter

Twitter (TWTR +0.4% ) has gotten a slight target bump from Cowen as the market awaits its fourth-quarter earnings in a few weeks.

The firm kept its Market Perform rating, but lifted its target above the Street average, to $34 from $32. Shares have risen to $33.20 this morning.

It's set to report earnings in early February, and consensus expectations are for EPS of $0.27 on revenues of $996M.

The sell side is Neutral overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. Twitter has a Quant Rating of Neutral.