Kinder Morgan sells off Pembina Pipeline shares

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.2% ) says it has sold all ~25M shares of Pembina Pipeline (PBA +4.8% ) received in connection with the latter's acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada.

KMI says it expects to use the $764M in after-tax proceeds from the sale to pay down debt, creating balance sheet flexibility relative to its long-term leverage target of 4.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

In August, PBA agreed to buy Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline for C$4.35B.