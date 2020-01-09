Luckin Coffee sails to new high

Luckin Coffee (LK +6.1% ) continues its upward march and carved out a new post-IPO high of $42.82 earlier today vs. the IPO pricing level of $17.

While the sell-side is overwhelmingly bullish on Luckin, Seeking Alpha authors only have an average rating of Neutral. The Wall Street Journal also called Luckin shares a bit frothy today.

"Although Luckin so far has managed costs well as it has grown, its shares are no longer cheap. Its enterprise value now equates to 4.6 times this year’s estimated revenue, which is expected to almost triple from its 2019 level," notes The Wall Street Journal's Jacky Wong.