Index funds' big three attracts scrutiny - Bloomberg Businesweek

Passive index funds' success may be creating a hidden danger, according to an article by Bloomberg Businessweek's David McLaughlin and Annie Massa.

As a result of the index fund boom, the three biggest fund companies — BlackRock (BLK +1.3% ), closely held Vanguard, and State Street (STT +0.3% ) — have amassed large stakes in the largest publicly traded companies.

Some 22% of shares of the typical S&P 500 company are held by their portfolios, up from 13.5% in 2008.

While index funds don't buy shares to further any specific agenda — they buy based on what's in the index — the fund companies' combined votes and access to corporate executives and directors could wield substantial power in affecting corporate decisions.

The consolidation of index fund power may attract more scrutiny, such as the market concentration in mega-tech companies has.

And recent academic studies have found that common ownership can lead to higher prices and lower levels of investment, innovation, and output.

Since passive funds don't seek to outperform the index, there are no financial incentives to ensure that companies in their portfolios are competing fiercely with each other.

For example, if a fund has a stake in Coca-Cola, the fund manager might encourage Coke to take bigger risks to win market share from PepsiCo, but an investor who owns both Coke and Pepsi would prefer that the two companies avoid price wars.

The power of the Big Three index fund is also worrying social activists. One study found that BlackRock and Vanguard voted against at least 16 climate-related shareholder proposals in which their support would have given the proposals a majority of votes.

Anat Admati, a Stanford finance and economics professor, proposes that fund companies use their leverage to ensure that corporations are managed in the true interests of a fund's clients.

“Start with the basics, such as ensuring better controls to prevent fraud, deception, reckless practices, and political activities against the public interest,” Admati said, “and it’s just possible that competition will improve and costly scandals, such as the opioid epidemic, Boeing's 737 MAX failure, Wells Fargo’s fraudulent checking accounts, and Facebook’s repeated privacy breaches, might have been avoided.”