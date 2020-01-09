U.S. mortgage rates fall to 13-week low

30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averages 3.64% for the week ending Jan. 9, 2020, down from 3.72% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.45% at this time a year ago.

“Mortgage rates fell to the lowest level in thirteen weeks, as investors sought the quality and safety of the U.S. Treasury fixed income markets,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater. “The drop in mortgage rates, combined with the strong labor market, should propel a continued rise in homebuyer demand.”

15-year FRM averages 3.07% vs. 3.16% in the prior week and 3.89% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.30% vs. 3.46% in the previous week and 3.83% a year ago.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 0.7% .

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

Mortgage-related ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI