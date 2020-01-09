Richardson Electronics -5.7% post Q2 results

Richardson Electronics (RELL -5.7% ) reported Q2 sales decline of 4.1% Y/Y to $39.6M, due to economic softness in the PMT power grid tube business and a slow ramp up in sales in the semiconductor wafer fab equipment business.

Healthcare sales were down overall due to soft equipment sales in Latin America.

Sales by segment: PMT $29.6M (-8.4% Y/Y); Canvys $7.9M (+20.6% Y/Y) and Healthcare $2.2M (-12.6% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall gross margin: Total increased 60 bps to 32%; PMT increased 30 bps to 31.6%; Canvys increased 10 bps to 32.9% and Healthcare also increased 490 bps 34.3%.

Operating loss was $0.5M, same as last year’s second quarter.

Cash and investments were $46.1M, down 0.9% Q/Q.

Declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend/share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend/share to holders of Class B common stock payable on Feb. 27, 2020.

During Q2 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.

