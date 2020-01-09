Raymond James starts Altice USA at Outperform

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is up 0.4% this morning after an initiation at Outperform by Raymond James.

That's based on expectations for free cash flow growth as the company takes advantage of an ongoing shift from many legacy telephone/cable companies offering "consistent poor service."

Overall, the firm is positive on cable and broadband and expects Altice USA to draw benefits from network upgrades as well as revenue streams like advertising and mobile.

It has a $32 price target, implying 11% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on average, while the company has a Quant Rating of Neutral.