Easterly Government buys DHA facility in Colorado

Easterly Government Properties (DEA +0.2%) acquires a 116,500-square-foot Defense Health Agency mission critical facility in Aurora, CO.
Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
Facility is 87% leased to the GSA for the use of the DHA with a lease expiration of April 2034.
The facility houses part of DHA's health insurance program, known as Tricare, which is responsible for providing insurance to ~9.5M beneficiaries.
“Our robust acquisition pipeline continues to provide us with the means to grow accretively the company’s total enterprise,” said Easterly CEO William C. Trimble, III.
