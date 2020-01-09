Easterly Government buys DHA facility in Colorado

Easterly Government Properties (DEA +0.2% ) acquires a 116,500-square-foot Defense Health Agency mission critical facility in Aurora, CO.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

Facility is 87% leased to the GSA for the use of the DHA with a lease expiration of April 2034.

The facility houses part of DHA's health insurance program, known as Tricare, which is responsible for providing insurance to ~9.5M beneficiaries.

“Our robust acquisition pipeline continues to provide us with the means to grow accretively the company’s total enterprise,” said Easterly CEO William C. Trimble, III.