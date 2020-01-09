Cenovus Energy to seek 30% cut in emissions intensity by 2030

Cenovus Energy (CVE -1.2% ) says it will strive to cut pre-barrel greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030, with a long-term ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The company plans to reclaim 1,500 decommissioned well sites and complete C$40M in caribou habitat restoration work by 2030.

CVE says its operations already rank among the lowest in terms of production emissions intensity compared to its oil sands peers after reducing per-barrel GHG emissions at its oil sands operations by 30% over the past 15 years.

CVE also says it will spend an additional C$1.5B by 2030 on businesses run by Canada's indigenous communities.

"A global transition to a lower-carbon future is underway and Cenovus intends to be a part of that future," President and CEO Alex Pourbaix says.