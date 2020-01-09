Equinox and Leagold meet 2019 production targets

Canadian miners Equinox Gold (EQX -3.6% ) and Leagold (OTCQX:LMCNF -2.7% ) achieve their respective production targets in 2019.

Equinox produced 201,000 ounces, while Leagold produced 375,445 ounces of gold.

The companies previously said that the new Equinox would produce 700,000 oz in 2020, increasing to 1M ounces/year in 2021 and beyond.

Equinox ended the year with a cash balance of $68M and Leagold with an estimated cash balance of $78M.

Leagold CEO Neil Woodyer, who will take the reins as CEO of the new Equinox, reported that the Los Filos mine delivered a strong Q4 and achieved its full-year production guidance of more than 200,000 ounces.

During the year, Leagold completed the Los Filos expansion feasibility study, which is expected to double its production during 2021.

Equinox produced about 125,700 oz of gold in 2019 from its Mesquite mine and 75,300 ounces from Aurizona mine, which started commercial production on July 2019.