Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF -22.8% ) slumps on average volume on the heels of its announcement that several investors will exercise warrants to purchase ~22.3M ordinary shares represented by 742,618 ADSs at exercise prices ranging from $12.90 - 78.75 per ADS at a reduced price of $3.25 per ADS. Gross proceeds should be ~$2.4M.

In consideration of the immediate exercise of the warrants, the investors will receive new unregistered warrants exercisable into up to ~22.3M ordinary shares represented by 742,618 ADSs at an exercise price of $3.45 per ADS.