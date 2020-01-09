Streamline Health Solutions down 5% post Q3 results

Streamline Health Solutions (STRM -5% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 7.8% Y/Y to $5.79M, of which recurring revenue comprised 69%.

Adj. EBITDA was $1.3M (+60.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Total expenses were $5.77M (-2.5% Y/Y), with SG&A at $2.8M (+17.1% Y/Y).

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $975k, compared to $708k a year back.

Bookings for the quarter were at $2.61M (+48.4% Y/).

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period was $1.22M, compared to $1.14M a year ago.

Company announced last month, they have agreed to sell legacy ECM business and use the proceeds to retire all of their bank debt and to invest in development and sales of eValuator™ technology.

