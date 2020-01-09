First Quantum eyes 25% copper production growth in 2020

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -2.5% ) reports its highest-ever annual copper production, rising 16% Y/Y to 702K metric tons, and says output could increase by as much as 25% this year.

Q4 copper production jumped 46% Y/Y to 204K mt, with 60K mt from the Cobre Panama mine, where the eighth and final mill came on line in mid-December and can now ramp up to annualized production of 85M mt.

First Quantum expects Cobre Panama to yield 285K-310K mt of copper and 120K-130K oz. of gold this year.

First Quantum provides copper production guidance of 830K-880K mt for 2020, as well as 280K-300K oz. of gold and 15-20 mt of nickel.

Reuters has reported that the company is considering a $1B investment to lift copper output at the Kansanshi mine to 300K mt/year over time from 232K produced last year.