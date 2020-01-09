Proposed Canada-to-U.S. power line project clears hurdle

Avangrid's (AGR +0.5% ) Central Maine Power utility won approval yesterday from Maine's land use regulator to build a $950M, 145-mile power line that would import hydropower from Quebec to New England.

The company hopes to break ground in May and finish in late 2022 but still needs to secure further federal and state clearances.

Also, local opponents are working to gather 63K valid signatures by early February to qualify for an election day ballot measure to overturn regulatory approval of the project.

A long-contested plan to import Canadian hydropower through New Hampshire failed two years ago, elevating the Maine project as an alternative.