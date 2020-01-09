Lilly launches new robotic drug discovery laboratory

Eli Lilly (LLY +1.7% ), in collaboration with lab automation developer Strateos, announces a new San Diego-based robotic laboratory, called the Lilly Life Sciences Studio Lab, designed to accelerate the drug discovery process.

The 11,500 sq. ft. studio lab, operated by Strateos, physically and virtually integrates several areas of the drug discovery process—including design, synthesis, purification, analysis, sample management, and hypothesis testing—into a fully automated platform.

Strateos will use the lab's robotic cloud platform to enable access of this remote-controlled lab to other drug discovery companies and research scientists via its secure cloud-based platform.